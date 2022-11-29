NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are urging the public not to let their guard down just yet as severe weather is possible, even at this time of year.

With severe weather possible Tuesday and Wednesday, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan said the time to prepare is now.

“It costs nothing to prepare. A little bit of attention and effort, and certainly in Tennessee we can see severe weather any time of year, so we’ve had tornadoes in December and January, and while they’re less common, they still can occur along with some strong winds and severe thunderstorms,” Sheehan said.

In fact, Tennessee is poised to see severe weather in what News 2’s own Meaghan Thomas called a secondary season, separate from the spring.

“We also get a secondary severe weather season November and December. You may remember last year, December we had several tornadoes in the month of December, so (Tuesday) is not unusual, but it’s so important people are prepared,” Thomas said.

Even our March 2020 tornadoes technically occurred when it was still winter. With 40 and 50 mile-per-hour winds possible this week, trees and powerlines could be blown to the ground.

“I would always say to have a plan in place; make sure you know where to go and always have a way to get watches and warnings at any point during the day. That’s why our app, the WKRN Weather App, is so great because it is GPS oriented, so wherever you are, it will alert you if a watch and/or warning is issued,” Thomas said.

Now is the time to get an emergency kit ready to go in an interior room in your home. For Sheehan, he has bicycle helmets, water, blankets, a flashlight, gloves, and a prybar ready to go in a half-bath on the first floor of his home.

“Thus far, every time it’s been just an exercise in preparedness without having to need it, but should we need it, those things are there while we have the luxury of time. Because when a warn storm happens, we’re not going to have the luxury of time and so oftentimes we know that a warning will get to someone within minutes of a damaging storm reaching them,” Sheehan said.