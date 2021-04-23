Severe weather, particularly hail possible Saturday PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (category 1 of 5) for severe weather on Saturday generally from Interstate 40 southward.

A first round of showers and a few rumbles of thunder will push in overnight after midnight and hang around through much of Saturday, with a temporary break mid-afternoon. This first round is not likely to be severe.

However, a second round is expected to push from west to east across the Midstate during the late afternoon and early evening hours in the roughly 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. time period.

The biggest threat with this round could be hail with some cold air aloft. However, down south near the Alabama border gusty damaging winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.