NWS confirms EF-0 tornado touched down in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service in Nashville has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down early Friday afternoon near Cookeville, causing minor to moderate damage in the area.

The exact path of the storm was not immediately provided, but the tornado was estimated to be approximately 75 yards wide. The National Weather Service could not immediately confirm any injuries.

Earlier, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Fentress, Putnam, and Overton Counties at 1:15 p.m. when a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Monterey, or nine miles east of Cookeville. The storm was moving east at 40 miles per hour and produced upwards of 3/4-inch hail. The tornado warning was cancelled around 1:45 p.m.

Footage submitted to News 2 showed what appeared to be straight-line winds around the Dale Gunnels Lane area, and there are preliminary EMA reports of trees down in the area of Watauga Drive in east Cookeville.

Upper Cumberland Electric is reporting several power outages on Buck Mountain and in the Popular Grove and Rocky Point areas.