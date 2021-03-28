News 2 gets exclusive look inside home damaged by floodwaters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home near Seven Mile Creek sustained heavy flood damage, and News 2 photographer Jerry Barlar got an exclusive look inside one of the homes.

Inside the home, Barlar met homeowner Gloria Evans, who described to him the moments the floodwaters started knocking on her door.

“When we looked out, [the creek] was already almost up to our deck; it came up really quick,” Evans said. “And then it started coming down the street, like big waves. And then it was all like an ocean.”

If the water had gotten any deeper, Evans said it would’ve called for drastic measures.

“We we’re going up in the attic…definitely,” she said. “It wasn’t pleasant…[The water] came up to the porch real fast…and came in under the door. We had waves on the deck. It was strong, extremely strong.”

Heavy damage was visible inside the home and a long cleanup process is instore.