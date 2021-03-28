Multiple homes, businesses damaged due to flooding in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple homes and businesses were damaged in Wilson County as flood waters raged through the area.

News 2’s Erica Francis caught up with flood victims during the midst of the storm who shared their experiences as the flooding came through.

The owner of David Deaton Karate Studio in Mt. Juliet says he was just getting back on his feet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a flood.

“We though that the center and the community had done everything they could to mitigate the situation from 2010,” the owner said. “Obviously, that was erroneous information.”

A member of New Tribe Church in Mt. Juliet said the church also took a direct hit.

“It’s just unreal,” “Every square inch of our building which is about 13,000 square-feet it’s just a complete loss. The nursery, the kid’s areas, if it wasn’t higher than three feet it’s gone.”

Mt. Juliet police tell News 2 three people had to be rescued from their homes and 12 people had to be rescued from their cars.

Now, all businesses prepare for a long cleanup ahead.