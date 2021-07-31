Garth Brooks concert at Nissan Stadium postponed due to storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Garth Brooks concert Saturday evening at Nissan Stadium is postponed after strong storms forced the event into a weather delay.

Nissan Stadium made the call just after 9:15 p.m. to postpone the event for the remainder of the evening “due to existing and forecasted weather.”

“We are working with local officials in an attempt to reschedule for tomorrow night,” a stadium spokesperson said on the venue’s official Twitter account.

The show was previously delayed for inclement weather just after 8 p.m. Patrons who were planning to attend the concert were being asked to stay in their cars, or enter through gates one or six and shelter in place. Video submitted to News 2 shows hundreds of people packing the interior concourses of the stadium.