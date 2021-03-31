Freeze and Hard Freeze Warnings in effect through the week

Get ready for several cold nights and mornings ahead.

In fact, all of Middle TN & Southern KY are under a Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Protect the plants now as temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be even colder with low temperatures dipping into the low to mid-20s. Due to this, a Hard Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Middle TN from 10 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Be sure to protect the plants & sensitive vegetation as the freeze can harm/kill them. Also, be sure to wrap and drain outdoor pipes and allow them to drip. Finally, drain in-ground sprinklers and cover them so nothing bursts.