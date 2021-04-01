Freeze & Hard Freeze Warnings in effect for Middle Tennessee through the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready for several cold nights and mornings ahead.

In fact, most of Middle Tennessee is under a Hard Freeze Warning from 10 pm Thursday through 9 am Friday. The rest of Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Freeze Warning until 9 am Friday morning. Protect the plants, pipes, and pets now as temperatures overnight will drop into the mid to lower 20s.

Where to find the Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter

Unfortunately, we will have another cold night Friday into Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire area from 1 am to 9 am Saturday.Be prepared for severe weather. Check out the News 2 Severe Weather Resources Guide.

We do start to warm up over Easter weekend. Saturday highs will reach into the mid-60s and by Easter Sunday we could hit 70. Enjoy the weekend.

WEATHER APP: Download the free News 2 StormTracker App