Freeze & Hard Freeze Warnings in effect for Middle Tennessee through the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready for several cold nights and mornings ahead.

In fact, most of Middle Tennessee is under a Hard Freeze Warning from 10 pm Thursday through 9 am Friday. The rest of Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Freeze Warning until 9 am Friday morning. Protect the plants, pipes, and pets now as temperatures overnight will drop into the mid to lower 20s.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is HARD-FREEZE-WARNING.png

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Temp-Trend-Next-4-Days-Lows.png

Unfortunately, we will have another cold night Friday into Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire area from 1 am to 9 am Saturday.Be prepared for severe weather. Check out the News 2 Severe Weather Resources Guide.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is FREEZE-WARNING-SATURDAY.png

We do start to warm up over Easter weekend. Saturday highs will reach into the mid-60s and by Easter Sunday we could hit 70. Enjoy the weekend.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Easter-2021.png

