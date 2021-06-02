Damage reported after tornado warning in Montgomery County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tornado warning was issued Wednesday night for Robertson and Montgomery Counties shortly after 9 p.m. and left downed trees and damage in its path.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue spokesperson Michael Rios, large trees fell onto a power line on Commerce Street causing the line to spark. There is also a large tree and power line completely blocking Porters Bluff Road.

As of 10:30 p.m., at least 3,700 people on CDE Lightband were without power.

The tornado warning expired at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.