(WKRN) – A Tornado Watch is in effect for the west half of Kentucky until 11 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the east half of Kentucky until 7 p.m.

A storm complex is moving eastward from Missouri into Illinois. Although this complex will likely stay to our north, an outflow boundary from it could possibly develop storms farther south into Kentucky to near the Tennessee border. This will be monitored throughout the evening.