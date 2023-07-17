NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dual threat of severe storms and dangerous heat will be of concern for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this week. In a few instances, there will be an overnight and early morning round of thunderstorms.

Monday

The majority of Middle Tennessee is under a level 1/5 Marginal Risk, but a level 2/5 Slight Risk is in effect for counties along and north of I-40, and nearly all of our Southern Kentucky counties.

The storm threat will come from two rounds. One round of storms on Monday morning that will decay and weaken, but the main round is expected this afternoon and evening.

Wind gusts and hail are the primary severe threats, with heavy rain and lightning also expected.

Here’s the Future Tracker. The morning round of storms should weaken but impact parts of Kentucky and perhaps far northern Middle Tennessee.

Then, the heat builds and temperatures climb to the 80s and lower 90s. Later this afternoon and evening, a weak front will combine with an upper disturbance to increase storms. These storms will have great potential to be strong to severe, and look to last until very late this evening or early overnight. Not everyone will see storms Monday.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, areas north of I-40 and west of I-65 are under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) threat for a severe storm. News 2 Meteorologists expect this outlook to slide farther southeast as storms will develop in the afternoon heating anywhere in our coverage area. Future Tracker below shows the storm threat. Also, we could have more storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday

Once again, on Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for counties north of I-40 and mainly for our Southern Kentucky counties. News 2 Meteorologists believe this outlook will shift southward as severe storms could impact all of our area.

Future Tracker has storms in the early morning hours of Wednesday, ending by late morning.

Heat concerns

Outside the storm chances, the heat and humidity will be intense. High temperatures daily will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, peaking to the middle (possibly upper) 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. This means the “Feels Like” temperatures will be into the 100s, approaching Heat Alert criteria.