Severe weather threat continues for parts of TN Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tornado Watch is in effect through 10 p.m. for the southern and eastern counties of Middle Tennessee. In this area, you could see quick spin up tornadoes so have a way to get warnings and a safety plan ready.

More widespread storms will move in south of I-40 Wednesday evening and a few could turn severe. Besides a quick spin up tornado, there is also the threat for gusty winds and flash flooding.

There is a Flash Flood Watch through 1 a.m. Thursday for southern counties in the area. We are expecting 1-3″ of rain in some areas. Remember, “Turn around, don’t drown”.

