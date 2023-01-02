NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are in the forecast Monday night through late Tuesday night. The first round is expected to last through 12 a.m. Tuesday. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms west of I-65. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are all threats.

Flood Concerns

Flooding rain is also a concern overnight into early Tuesday. A Flood Watch is up for Henry, Trigg, Christian, Todd, and Muhlenberg Counties through 9 am. One to three inches of rain is likely.

The threat of severe storms increases on Tuesday. Most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are now under a slight risk (2/5).

Storm Threats

All modes of severe weather are possible including heavy rain, damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail.

There will be two rounds of potential severe storms Tuesday. The first round will be from 4 a.m. until 12 p.m. followed by a stronger round from 2 p.m. through early Wednesday morning.

Please have a way to get warnings and a safety plan ready to go.

Future Tracker: Tuesday Weather Outlook