Severe weather possible late Sunday afternoon, evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It has been a windy and wet Mother’s Day afternoon with storms pushing across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

One last round of storms is now pushing into northwest Middle Tennessee and will pass through the News 2 viewing area between 5-11 p.m. this evening.

Although severe storms could develop anywhere along that line, the highest probability for strong storms is in Southwest Tennessee, including Decatur and Hardin counties where a Severe Thunderstorms Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. This is where the air is warmest.

The biggest threats are damaging winds and downpours with hail possible as well, especially near the Tennessee River. Note the tornado threat, although low, is NOT ZERO, and is higher in the western counties.

Wind gusts have been up to 40 miles per hour and higher this afternoon, and a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Then, after the storms are gone, get ready for another round of chilly temperatures behind the cold front! Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s overnight into Monday morning, and struggle to reach low to mid 60s during the afternoon.