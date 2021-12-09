NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The threat for severe storms continues to expand for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center now has areas along I-65 and west under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe storms.

Areas really east of Murfreesboro are now under a Slight Risk (2/5) and then the Plateau is under a Marginal Risk (1/5). All of the area should be ready for severe weather.

All modes of severe weather are possible. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all threats. In fact, we can’t rule out a strong tornado or two. While December is typically the second least likely month for tornadoes in Middle Tennessee, the National Weather Service already confirmed six tornadoes touched down earlier this week in Middle Tennessee.

The timing looks to be overnight Friday into Saturday morning while many folks are sleeping. That’s why it is imperative to have multiple ways to get warnings including the WKRN Weather app. Also, make sure you have a safety plan ready to go.

Areas west of I-65 could see the threat of severe weather first between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. It then shifts towards the I-65 corridor between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Finally, it moves towards the Plateau between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. We should dry out by mid-morning on Saturday.