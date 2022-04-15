NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 3 a.m. for the southwestern parts of Middle Tennessee where damaging winds and large hail are possible. Elsewhere outside of the watch area, pea-sized hail and downpours are likely. Drive carefully if you have to be out overnight.

The storms will push out by 5 AM Saturday morning.

Saturday could still yield some morning showers in our southern and eastern counties, while the rest of us dry out, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Easter Sunday should start off cool for sunrise services with temperatures in the 40s. At this time, it looks like showers will hold off until later in the day, with a few showers from lunchtime onward, and a heavier batch of rain late night through pre-sunrise Monday (but not severe).

Next work week will start off cooler with 60s for highs and 40s for lows, AND we can’t rule out some patchy frost Monday night-Tuesday morning or Tuesday night-Wednesday morning in outlying areas, especially in our eastern counties.

Temperatures will warm back up the second half of the upcoming week.