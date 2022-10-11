NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk (level 1/5) for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.

Wednesday morning will start off fairly quiet. Expect a good mix of sun and clouds with only a few isolated showers. As the cold front approaches, a few more storms develop late Wednesday afternoon and become numerous Wednesday evening.

The main concern will come from strong gusty winds. Wind gusts could get over 30mph in some communities.

Heavy rain and hail will also be possible. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.