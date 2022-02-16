NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk (level 2/5) to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Thursday. A wind advisory will be in place Wednesday for Southern Kentucky from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

On Thursday, all of Middle Tennessee will be under a wind advisory beginning at 6 a.m. through 9 p.m. as the line of storms moves east.





A few storms will develop Thursday morning, but the mainline of storms will develop after lunch. Storms will be moving east through the evening and could be impacting the I-65 corridor around rush hour. Visibility could drop and ponding on the roads will be likely.

Wind gusts as the line of storms approaches could be between 45 and 50 mph. Winds this strong could easily knock down weak trees and toss trashcans down the street. High-profile vehicles also need to drive with caution Thursday.

Main Threats for Thursday

Main threats include blinding rain and strong gusty winds. Hail could also develop as updrafts could be on the stronger side with cooler air aloft.

The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings Thursday.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you wherever you go by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.