NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two rounds of storms may bring severe weather to Middle Tennessee. The first round of storms moves in Sunday and will impact our northwest communities.





A marginal risk (1/5) stretches from Carroll county into Muhlenberg. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

As the cold front pushes through Monday, a line of storms will develop. Some of these storms may be strong with damaging winds. There will also be the threat for isolated tornadoes.







A slight risk (2/5) is in effect for the southeast half of Middle Tennessee. Stay weather aware as these storms move through during the daytime hours.

Temperatures will turn cooler behind Monday’s front. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the 50s.