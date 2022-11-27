NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A StormTracker Weather Alert is in effect for Tuesday & Wednesday as gusty winds, heavy rain, and a few severe storms are possible in Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. The severe storm timeframe appears to be overnight, therefore it will be important to have multiple ways to receive weather information.

Latest outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has the western half of Middle TN & Southern KY under the following risks:

-Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for areas along I-65 (including Nashville, Clarksville, Dickson, Franklin, Lawrenceburg, Springfield, Ashland City, Hopkinsville, Bowling Green).

-Slight Risk (level 2/5) for areas near and west of the TN River (including Waverly, Dover, Paris, Lobelville, Camden, Linden, Cadiz).

An Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) for severe storms is farther west: from Jackson to Memphis, and stretches from the boot of Missouri to Louisiana.

Storm threats

The two primary threats for our entire area will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado or two will be the secondary threat.

Big picture setup

This will be another powerful upper level low that is located in western Canada as of Sunday morning. This low dives into the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday, increasing our south wind and Gulf moisture.

By Tuesday evening, storms are increasing along the Mississippi River and moving east. For us, it will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning that the peak of the upper level energy gives us a good risk of storms (some severe).

Future Tracker

Forecast model data is starting to show finer details for how this evolves in our region Tuesday night & Wednesday morning. First, clouds increase Tuesday with showers possible before sunset. Overnight into Wednesday, rain becomes more widespread with overall weather dynamics increasing to support possibly strong storms. It appears likely that a wet & tricky morning commute will occur Wednesday AM. Rain moving east by midday & afternoon on Wednesday. Temperatures start in the 60s that morning but rapidly turn colder by the afternoon, falling to the 40s.