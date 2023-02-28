NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The start of March will begin like a lion! Wednesday through Friday feature the risk of severe thunderstorms and possible flooding across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. This is the start of severe weather season, so remaining vigilant of the changing forecast is key.

Severe Outlooks

Here is the general overview for the time periods you’ll want to be weather aware. The first is after 6 p.m. Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The second round is from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. With these two time intervals, we are under Marginal and Slight risks in the area.

Severe Weather Outlook for late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Image Courtesy: News 2

Severe Weather Outlook for late Thursday through Friday morning. Image Courtesy: News 2

Round 1: Late Wednesday into Thursday

Before this round of storms arrives in the area, a record-high temperature will likely be broken! The record for Wednesday is 74° in 1897, we are forecasting a high near 80!

After 6 p.m. Wednesday, gusty and possibly severe storms enter the Middle Tennessee region. The heaviest rain will likely occur across the southern counties late Wednesday evening. Based on what is expected to develop, the primary concern will be heavy rain leading to possible minor flooding.

Here are our severe threats for Wednesday through early Thursday.

Severe threats for late Wednesday through early Thursday. Image Courtesy: News 2

With heavy rain possible, our area is under a risk of flash flooding.

Risk for excessive rainfall to cause flash flooding. Image Courtesy: News 2

Round 2: Late Wednesday into Thursday

The second round has a higher severe weather risk across the ArkLaTex up to the Mississippi region. This is where an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) of severe weather is possible. In our region, we have the Marginal to Slight Risk.

Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday. Image Courtesy of News 2.

A few showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and early evening, but it’s late Thursday into early Friday when storms are possibly strong to severe. Note that early Friday morning, more intense storms may occur across portions of Western Kentucky and near the Ohio River.

With this round of rainfall, the flooding risk will increase even more. The majority of our area is under a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall, with a Moderate Risk of flash flooding near the Tennessee River.

Risk for excessive rainfall to cause flash flooding. Image Courtesy: News 2

Potential rain totals

Rain totals in our area are estimated in the 2-3 inch range. But it is possible to see 4-inch plus totals across our western and southern areas of Middle Tennessee.

Image Courtesy of News 2.