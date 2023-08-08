NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Areas east and southeast of Nashville were greatly affected by the severe storms that occurred on Monday. Now, The Weather Authority is tracking more strong to severe storms for Wednesday.

All threats are possible with multiple rounds of storms expected.

Severe Outlook

Wednesday’s severe storm risk brings a level 2/5 Slight Risk for nearly all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for the far east counties along the Cumberland Plateau and SE Southern Kentucky.

Storm Threats

With storms expected to arrive by midday into the afternoon, there will be ample instability and moisture to support severe thunderstorms. The primary weather hazards will be damaging wind gusts & heavy rainfall. There is an increasing concern for a few tornadoes as the overall wind energy will support possible rotating cells in the storms that occur.

Future Tracker

We are expecting two rounds of storms to impact our region, but the first wave could take the most energy and limit the second round. However, the overall weather dynamics support severe storms for both and we will need to remain alert of the changing conditions.

The first round of storms will already be ongoing by Wednesday morning in parts of Missouri & Arkansas, moving toward Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky by mid-morning to early afternoon. The longer the storms wait to arrive, the greater the instability that will be over our area to support stronger storms. It does not appear to affect everyone, and clearing out by mid-evening.

The second wave will impact us late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. This batch will have the available weather dynamics to sustain the storms and possibly strong to severe. It clears the storms out of our area before sunrise Thursday.

This is another round of healthy rainfall that we could receive. Rainfall estimates are in the 0.50″ – 2″ range, perhaps slightly higher.

The key takeaway here is that we expect storms Wednesday. The first round could impact the intensity of the second round. The main severe threat is damaging wind gusts, but isolated tornadoes are possible.