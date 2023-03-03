PADUCAH, Ky. (WKRN) — High winds brought from Friday afternoon’s severe storms have blown over a semi truck on Interstate 24 West in Kentucky, state transportation officials say.

Trigg County Emergency Management reported the semi, which is hauling a load of potato chips, was overturned at the 61 mile marker in Trigg County, which borders Tennessee.

The truck was off on the shoulder of the road, and westbound traffic was slowed at the site but still moving. There was no impact to eastbound traffic.

Kentucky Transportation officials said it was likely the roadway would have to be closed at some point to recover the truck but had no estimate on when that closure might happen or how long the disruption might last.