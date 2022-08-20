NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Scattered storms are possible this afternoon with highs reaching the mid and upper-80s. It won’t be a complete washout, but you will want to keep an eye on the sky.

More storms will build in tomorrow, and a few may be strong with damaging winds. A marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather is in place for our northeastern communities. Highs will reach the mid and upper-80s again tomorrow.

Rain chances will lower next week with highs warming to the upper 80s to near 90.

We also have Potential Tropical Cyclone Four in the Gulf that is expected to make landfall Saturday night in far southern Texas.