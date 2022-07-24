(WKRN) – We are looking at the longest stretch of scattered storms we’ve seen in a while, with off, and on storm chances each day this week.

The good news is that when the storms break out, they bring the temperatures down.

However, a few of them could also produce gusty damaging winds and heavy downpours, along with frequent lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of northern Middle TN and Southern KY under a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for both Monday and Tuesday.

The highest rain chances come Thursday, Friday, and parts of Saturday when temperatures will likely be held down to 80s for highs.

That’s something to look forward to.