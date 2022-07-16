NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Sunday, we may see a few early morning showers in northern Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky, followed by a temporary break with temperatures warming to the low 90s.













Then, a round of storms will push in during the afternoon and evening hours, anytime from near lunchtime onward. A strong storm or two with gusty damaging winds will be possible during the afternoon, and again Sunday night with another round of storms. Small hail is possible with some brief heavy downpours.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (category 1 of 5) for western Middle Tennessee and Kentucky, and northeast Middle Tennessee and east Kentucky for Sunday and Sunday night.

Monday will be off and on wet with scattered showers and storms. A few of those storms could have gusty winds, as well. This will end our 90-degree day streak with highs in the mid-80s.

One bit of good news is that between Sunday and Monday’s showers and storms, many areas could see up to an inch or more of much-needed rain.

Unfortunately, the heat returns Tuesday, with temperatures pushing back into the mid-90s. By Wednesday, we could be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 100°-105°.