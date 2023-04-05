NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe weather season is in full swing and that means the electricity can go out with any passing storms.

What you need to remember is if you have a portable generator you need to keep it 20 feet away from your home with the exhaust facing away from any buildings.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a big issue with portable generators with an average yearly death of 85 people due solely to carbon monoxide coming from portable generators.

How to prevent this is by having a working carbon monoxide detector says Nicolette Nye with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Nye recommends checking your carbon monoxide detector and smoke alarm once a month. She also said that if you have a personal heater it needs to be three feet away from anything flammable and to stock up on flashlights and batteries when storms are coming.