NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Please stay weather alert Tuesday as strong to severe storms will be likely. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for Nashville and areas north and west.

The main threats will be gusty winds and large hail, however, in Southern Kentucky, there is also a low-end tornado threat.

There could be a few showers early Tuesday morning, but the main line doesn’t move in until after 4 p.m. It will move toward the I-40 corridor after dinner time, and after midnight, it should weaken as it pushes south. The showers and storms should move out Wednesday morning.







Unfortunately, we are tracking another threat of severe storms for Thursday. Areas west of I-65 are under a 15% risk for severe storms. The timing right now looks to be at night, so please have a way to get the warnings.