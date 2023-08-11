NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We all need to stay weather aware this weekend.

There is a marginal risk (1/5) for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Saturday. Then, on Sunday, areas north and west of Nashville are under a marginal risk (1/5) again.

The main threats over the weekend will be gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

The timing for the storms on Saturday looks to start in the morning north and west and become more widespread by lunchtime.

These storms are quick moving, so they are out of here by 5 p.m., which means your Saturday night plans should be good to go.

On Sunday, storms will hold off until midday and continue into early afternoon. There could be a few more at night.

We also need to be on guard Monday for severe storms as the Storm Prediction Center already has Nashville and areas north and east under a 15% risk for severe storms.