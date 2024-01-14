NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Snow piled up quickly across Middle Tennessee Sunday evening, so first responders urge residents to stay home if possible, as emergency personnel work to reach those in need and plows work to clear roadways.

Snow moved into our area from the west, with Humphreys County being one of the first Middle Tennessee localities to see flakes fall. The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office warned residents about tricky back roads and county roads, many of which were untreated prior to accumulation.

For any residents who do need to venture out, deputies strongly encourage keeping an emergency kit stocked with food, water, and layers to keep warm, in addition to plenty of gas in your tank.

“We’re going to try our best to get out there, but with increased call volume due to crashes and then just road conditions, as well, it might take us a minute to get there, so in this weather, we’re more concerned about you getting hypothermia, frostbite, anything like that while waiting for us to get out there, or EMS personnel to get out there on scene,” Humphreys County Deputy JoeBlake Anderson said.

Along Interstate 40 by the State Route 13 exit, News 2 spoke with a seven-member snow removal crew from Cincinnati heading to Memphis to help clear snow from several major retailers and grocery store. They urge drivers to give any snow removal vehicles plenty of room to work.

Bruce Drewry, president of American Green Landscape Service, also shared advice for those working to clear snow from their own homes: “Just keep up with it, just stick with it. Clear it in small increments, like two-inch increments…the more frequently you’re cleaning it up, the easier it’s going to be. There is some type of statistic stating that the number one cause of heart attacks in men over a certain age is from shoveling snow, so that’s something to consider, too. Hire a landscaping company, hire a snow removal company, let them come and take care of it for you.”

Heading north, Clarksville saw its second round of extreme weather this season. With many still recovering from the Dec. 9, 2023, tornado, Clarksville Area Urban Ministries urged anyone displaced or unhoused to find indoor shelter. Leaders welcomed anyone in need to come to their shelter, located at the Madison Street United Methodist Church.

They also requested volunteers to help serve those in need during the extreme cold, as well as donations, including warm clothing and blankets.

“One of the biggest concerns is hypothermia. It takes 30 minutes out in these cold temperatures for that to set in, and a person doesn’t really know what’s happening to them, but slowly over that time, those processes, your breathing gets shallower, and you go into a sleep that you can’t wake out of,” explained Deborah Ashcraft, Grace Assistance Program manager at Clarksville Area Urban Ministries. “So, we’re trying to encourage anyone that’s unhoused or maybe even a tornado victim that may just not sure where to go, we will welcome them.”

Clarksville Area Urban Ministries planned to keep the emergency shelter open through Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 a.m.

In Nashville, Metro Social Services has opened the extreme cold weather overflow shelter at 3230 Brick Church Pike until 10 a.m. Tuesday. That’s in addition to shelters already open at the Nashville Rescue Mission and Room In The Inn.

At the emergency shelter, couples and pets are welcome, but pets need to be in a crate. To get to the shelter, those in need can take WeGo or request a ride by calling 615-635-6311.