NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are in Weather Alert mode for a few strong to severe storms on Monday & Tuesday. The more specific timing: Monday evening after 7 PM through 7 AM Tuesday. This is mainly for our Kentucky counties, where a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather is in effect with damaging winds being the main threat. Heavy downpours may also lead to localized flooding.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Looking at the weather setup, a cold front is on the way to the Midstate. It arrives Tuesday PM, bringing drier air and lower humidity by mid-week. Ahead of this front, ample moisture plus upper air dynamics associated with a low over southern Canada will aid in a severe weather risk across the Great Lakes region. Farther south toward the Ohio River and into KY/TN, a few strong storms possible late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Storm Timing

Monday

Here’s a look at Future Tracker. Scattered storms to develop on Monday afternoon with the peak heating of the day. Temperatures reach upper 80s to lower 90s with a south breeze, so look for storms to break out with these two ingredients. Most storms will be west of 65 through Monday afternoon. These will end with daytime heating this evening.

Tuesday

Storms increase Tuesday morning before daybreak. Future Tracker has storms increasing after 4 AM in Kentucky, and perhaps becoming more robust crossing into Tennessee for the morning rush. The severe potential here is low, but gusty winds, heavy rain, & lightning will be the primary threats. Most storms end by 12 PM, with a brief shower possible after 3 PM as a cold front slides into Middle Tennessee.

After the cold front moves through, lower humidity filters in for Wednesday & Thursday. Highs in the middle 80s, and morning lows in the 60s with some 50s east of 65.