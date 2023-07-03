NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible over the next several days across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. These storms will mostly be fueled by daytime heating, however by Thursday, the storms will be driven by a summertime cold front.

Severe outlook & threats

Here is the outlook for Monday through Wednesday. It is mainly a Marginal Risk (level 1/5), with the risk increasing by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The primary weather concerns for the storms will be heavy rain, hail and wind. The tornado risk is very low but not zero.

Monday’s storms

The storms that occur Monday will be confined well south of Interstate 40 and mostly near the Tennessee/Alabama line. For the majority, Monday will be dry but very humid.

Tuesday’s storms

More scattered thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday, driven by the daytime heating in the afternoon. Very muggy conditions. Most storms are expected to end in time for Tuesday night fireworks!

Wednesday’s storms

Wednesday, as the Marginal Risk increases, more storms are possible throughout the day. Plenty of moisture and humidity will lead to the thunderstorms across the region.

Thursday’s storms

On Thursday, an approaching cold front will aid in a greater coverage of rain and thunderstorms across the region. While there is not a defined severe weather risk for Thursday at this time, we can presume that a few strong to severe storms are possible given the warm and unstable environment that will be over the area. After this front and storm chances, humidity levels will back down just a tad but remaining very warm for the second weekend of July.