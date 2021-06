NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a sweltering weekend with temps in the mid 90s (even one degree shy of the record on Sunday) and heat index values of 100 and above, relief is on the way!

A cold front will move across the Mid-South Monday night, with a re-enforcing cool high dropping in on Wednesday.

This will reduce highs from the mid 90s to the low to mid 80s, with lows in the low 60s and even 50s in the eastern counties.