NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Despite the rainfall received from Wednesday’s strong storms, it is nowhere close to causing a dent in the drought across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Because of the persistent drought and lack of rain, the fire danger has increased across the region, leading to a Red Flag Warning Friday for many counties.

What is a Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag Warning has a combination of the following: strong winds, low relative humidity and/or warm temperatures, which can contribute to extreme fire behavior. The precursor to this warning is a Fire Weather Watch, which means conditions are favorable for fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning is an alert not often issued by the Nashville National Weather Service forecast office. In 2022, this is their third issuance of the alert. There were none issued by NWS Nashville in 2021 and issued only one time in 2020.

Latest Drought Monitor

The region did receive some rainfall from Wednesday’s storms, but it is not taken into account in this week’s Drought Monitor report. The reporting time is from Tuesday to Tuesday, then released the following Thursday. So this week’s report shows most areas in a Moderate drought. A Severe drought is increasing in far Western Kentucky.

However, the rain from Wednesday allowed some communities to pull their burn bans. Despite that reprieve, burning should be discouraged due to the dryness of the ground. Long-range forecast models do not bring much rain here for the next 10 to 14 days.