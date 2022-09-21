NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another hot day in Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky, leading to another record high in Nashville on Wednesday. This is the final day of this bout of heat, cooler weather returns Thursday.

Nashville’s records & highs today

We broke a record on Tuesday, reaching 99°. The previous record was back in 2018. On Wednesday, News 2 Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell expects Nashville to reach 100°, easily breaking the old record set back in 1955.

Here are additional high temperatures this afternoon across the area. Note the Cumberland Plateau will not be as hot as other areas, but this is still very warm for you. Stay cool!

Following today’s heat, cooler weather returns on Thursday as a cold front brings a few showers and clouds. Temperatures drop about 20+ degrees into the 70s and a blustery north wind.

Why so hot today?

The primary reason: there is a big ridge of high pressure across the Central United States to the Ohio Valley & Deep South regions. Closer to this ridge is where the hotter temperatures will occur: Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana. For Tennessee, the hottest temperatures will be west of the Cumberland Plateau and especially west of I-65. At the surface, a west-southwest wind aids in lower humidity values. Combined with the ample sunshine and approaching cold front, this will give us temperatures in the 90s to near 100.

Cold front Thursday

An abrupt (but welcomed) cooldown arrives on Thursday with a cold front. The front passes through during the day, bringing a few showers. Check out the temperatures, they drop into the low 70s and 60s initially behind the front before rebounding to the 70s in the afternoon. Strong north breeze 10-20 mph with some higher gusts.

