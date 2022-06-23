NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sky gazers, early Friday morning is your time to see the peak alignment of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. The best part is you can view this without a telescope.

All this month, the “parade of planets” have slowly become more aligned with each passing day. Friday morning, they will be at their closest points. As a special bonus, the waning crescent moon will join the planets to make this event more spectacular.

When & where to look

The best viewing time is about 45-60 minutes before sunrise in the Southeast Sky. Since Nashville’s sunrise is around 5:30 AM, take a look at the sky in the 4:30 AM – 4:45 AM range (slightly earlier along Cumberland Plateau counties).

To see three planets align is not unusual, but for five to align is very rare. This is the first since 2004 that five planets have aligned and typically happens every 20 years. The next time it occurs, 2040.

Take a cool weather photo? Send it to pix@wkrn.com!

As we get closer to the end of June, Mercury will become brighter as it gradually climbs higher above the horizon each night, according to Sky and Telescope.

Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will still be visible for most mornings in July, but the group of planets will spread out farther and farther as the month goes on.