NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Much needed rain finally makes its way into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky at the beginning of a new work week.

Rain could start as early as Monday morning with scattered showers all day. Overnight from Monday into Tuesday, heavy rain is expected to be widespread and there could be a thunderstorm or two.

Rainfall amounts are likely to be the highest so far this month with anywhere from an inch to an inch-and-a-half possible.

Along with rain, strong winds are likely. The winds will be strongest from Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This breeze will start from the south, but by Wednesday, much older air filters in with wind gust still staying strong.

Rainfall on the way this will hopefully put a dent in drought conditions, but it won’t be enough to get rid of the drought. As of now, it looks like Middle Tennessee could enter the new year still in a drought.