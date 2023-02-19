NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid to upper 40’s which is 20 degrees warmer than yesterday! Clouds will follow stray showers out of the region and sunshine will quickly warm us up through the day.

The southerly breezes along with the sunshine will push today’s highs into the low 60s. Winds will be running 10-20 from the south with some gusts to 25 mph, so a jacket might be in order, despite the warmer temperatures.

Source: WKRN Weather Team

Showers push in on Monday, with low 60s for highs. This will be light rain, but stronger storms are on the way. Wednesday night we have the chance for thunderstorms to develop. West Tennessee has a chance to have severe weather and as we get closer to the middle of the week, we could have severe weather chances increasing.

Source: WKRN Weather Team

The warming trend will continue Monday through Thursday with highs rising through the 60s to mid to upper 70’s Wednesday and the 80’s Thursday, possibly breaking records. Rain chances won’t stop the heat from sliding in!