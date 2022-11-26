NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wet weather will likely impact your outdoor plans this evening as rain and storms are on the way. Late tonight into Sunday morning, the wind ramps up and could reach 40 mph at times!

Rain timing

The rain is moving in from a powerful upper-level system exiting Texas, predicted to bring widespread rain tonight. While the clouds have thickened up, that moisture has not reached the atmosphere’s low levels yet. Therefore, we do not expect rain until late this afternoon and evening. Once it arrives, our rain window will be from 4 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. Here is how Futuretracker times the arrival of rain.

The severe weather potential for this system is very low. While we will have gusty winds, it will remain below severe criteria. The Gulf Coast of Mississippi, Alabama, & Florida have the best threat of severe weather today.

Windy night

With the rain comes strong wind gusts. A Wind Advisory is already in effect for Franklin, Lincoln, & Moore counties from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. For all of our region, we expect gusts to get as high as 40 mph at times. This is a heads-up for those with loose items outside; they may get blown away. The wind continues on Sunday, with gusts still near 30 mph at times.

While the rain is finished, mainly cloudy skies will prevail with temperatures in the 50s.

Strong storm risk Tuesday, Wednesday

Our next focus will turn to another strong storm risk late Tuesday & Wednesday. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has a 15% risk just outside of the Tennessee River counties, with an even higher risk in the ArkLaMiss region.

At this time, rain is projected to increase on Tuesday evening, with storms likely by Wednesday morning. A few gusty or severe storms are possible.

Stay tuned for updates on the forecast for next week.