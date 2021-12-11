NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first-ever “quad-state” tornado may have been on the ground through parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky. It will be days before the National Weather Service will be able to confirm whether this was one tornado or multiple tornadoes, but there are multiple fatalities and a path of devastating destruction across multiple states.
The quad-state tornado tracked through portions of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky and may have been on the ground for more than 100 miles according to radar data.
Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. This would break the previous record for tornado path length set March 18, 1925, by the Tri-State Tornado. That path length was 219 miles.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.