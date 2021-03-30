Priceless paintings of late mother’s washed away in South Nashville floodwaters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A South Nashville man is heartbroken, saying irreplaceable memories of his late mother were washed away in floodwaters.

“I opened the door, you couldn’t even step in. It was just a mountain of stuff,” Shane Kennedy showed News 2.

Flooding from Brown’s Creek reached three to four feet inside his unit at Chestnut Flats.

“Things from this room were in this room, things from this room were in this room.”

Complete chaos is how Kennedy describes it.

“I could see the waterline, yeah it was up you know above waist height but it just looked like the entire place has been flipped upside down,” said Kennedy.

Along with it, his life.

“I’m a working artist, like all of my gear, photography gear, camera gear, my laptop, all my data,” he said is gone.

Among the items, the most devastating he says is his mother’s art.

“My mom was an artist her whole life so I had many of her old paintings, that was the hardest thing you know her artworks.”

His mother passed away from cancer a month ago.

“We were really close. She wasn’t just a parent, she was a friend. She was someone I really loved as a person,” he said.

Kennedy had his mom’s favorite paintings in a box when the flood waters washed them away.

“It’s hard because you keep discovering things you know, every layer that you dig up you just keep tallying up and largely things are priceless to me. How do you put a price on your family heirlooms and memories and things,” Kennedy questioned.

As hard as the reality is Kennedy knows he is not alone as dozens of his neighbors are going through similar motions.

“I have a sad story, but everyone here has a sad story, you know.”

While his work and his mother’s mementos can’t be replaced, Kennedy says he lost tens of thousands of dollars in gear and equipment. His friends have set up a Gofundme to help.

“It’s embarrassing for sure for a lot of people and certainly for me in this situation to admit or ask for help, but I don’t have words to say thank you enough to the people that have stepped in to support,” said Kennedy.