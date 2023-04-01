NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A recent survey by the National Weather Service (NWS) has determined that an EF-2 tornado tore through Wayne and Lewis counties early Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, the EF-2 tornado sustained peak winds of 130 mph and resulted in “high-end” damage.

The newest information we have is that the path was 38 miles, it was on the ground for 41 minutes, and the width of the storm was half a mile. We will keep you updated with any new information.

On Saturday, April 1, the NWS released the following statement:

“Preliminary damage survey results from the team that went out today: We surveyed Wayne, Lewis, and into Maury Counties. The tornado likely continued into our CWA into Wayne County from Hardin County in Memphis’ CWA, but additional surveys are needed and will be conducted over the next few days. We found high-end EF2 damage with this tornado with estimated peak wind speeds of 130 mph, and this was evident in the Leatherwood area of Wayne County with structural and tree damage. Lots of tree damage was found in Wayne and Lewis Counties, with some additional structural damage in areas along the track also. There was no damage found from the tornado in Maury County, and the tornado likely dissipated in eastern Lewis County. More information will be finalized and released in the coming days.”

Following Saturday morning’s storms, the NWS announced that they will also survey damage that was cause by potential tornadoes in several counties which include: Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon and Macon counties.

At this time, the NWS has confirmed that an EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 160 mph occurred early Saturday morning in northern Madison County, Alabama, and southeastern Lincoln County, Tennessee.