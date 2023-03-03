NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe storms and strong winds are in the forecast for Friday, and power outages are already being reported throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Nashville Electric Service reports as of 10:45 a.m. Friday, over 2,000 customers are without power. The majority of the outages appear to be in the Green Hills and South Nashville area near Radnor Lake State Park. A large outage is also being reported in the northwest corner of The Nations neighborhood, and over 300 customers are without power in the Two Rivers area near Opry Mills. Many residents in Nashboro Village are also without power.

Dickson Electric reports over 200 people are without power, with the majority of outages being reported between White Bluff and Kingston Springs. Another large outage has been reported in the area of Iron Hill Road.

Over 100 customers are without power near Rickman in Overton County, according to Upper Cumberland Electric.

Around 60 customers are without power in Lawrenceburg, according to Lawrenceburg Utility Systems. The National Weather Service said some power lines are down in the area of Old Florence and Pulaski road.

In Kentucky, over 100 outages have been reported in Allen County. The majority of the outages appear to be near Highway 585 on the western side of the county, while another outage appears to be concentrated in the area of Landmark Drive in Scottsville, according to Tri-County Electric.

News 2 is actively tracking power outages across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky and will update this story throughout the day as more outages are reported.