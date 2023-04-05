NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Power outages have been reported throughout Middle Tennessee as strong storms move through the area.

Nashville Electric Service reports 4,950 customers are without power.

Cumberland County Electric said 481 customers are currently without power, with the majority of the outages being reported in Sumner County in between Millersville and White House.

Middle Tennessee Electric is currently reporting outages in Williamson, Wilson and Rutherford counties, with the majority of outages being reported in between Spring Hill and Franklin.

Dickson County is currently dealing with 97 outages, while Cheatham County is dealing with 71 outages, according to Dickson Electric.

News 2 will continue to update this story as power outages continue to be reported and restored.