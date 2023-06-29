NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of residents are without power as strong storms moved into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

As of 2 p.m., Nashville Electric Service said just over 4,300 customers are without power, with the majority of the outages being reported off West End Avenue near I-440, Brentwood, and Madison.

Cumberland Electric is reporting just over 2,100 affected customers, with the majority of outages being reported south of Springfield in Robertson County.

Middle Tennessee Electric said about 1,800 customers are without power, with the Smyrna area seeing the most outages.

Duck River Electric is seeing just over 50 confirmed outages, but predict lots more as the storms pass through the area.