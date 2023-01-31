NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter weather is making an impact across Tennessee.

A storm system stretched across the state Tuesday with freezing rain, sleet and some snow causing issues in many counties.

News 2 gathered photos from across the viewing area, showing multiple types of precipitation impacting communities across Middle Tennessee.

  • Woodlawn, TN (Courtesy Heather Brinkley)
  • Chapmansboro, TN (Courtesy Melissa Shaneyfelt)
  • Dickson, TN (Courtesy Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Clarksville, TN (Courtesy Deborah Ashcraft)
  • Cheatham County, TN (Courtesy Lisa Chilelli)
  • Greenbrier, TN (Courtesy Shelly Deala)
  • Paris, TN (Courtesy Kim Foster)
  • Wrigley, TN (Courtesy Cynthia Barnhill)
  • Dickson, TN (Courtesy Jacquelen Bittorf)
  • Clarksville, TN (Courtesy Diana Sweeney)

