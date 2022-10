NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A line of severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon, leaving downed power lines and toppled trees in its wake.

News 2 viewers sent in photos that illustrated the damage across the viewing area:

Fairview, Williamson County (Courtesy: iWreckTV)

