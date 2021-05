NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe thunderstorms pushed through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Thursday afternoon, bringing high winds, downpours and threatening clouds in its path.

Several News 2 viewers reported down trees and several power companies in the area reported outages following the storms.

When it is safe to do so, be sure to send your pictures and video to pix@wkrn.com.

Storm Clouds

April Turner in Downtown Nashville

Barry Jones in Murfreesboro

Columbia, TN

Corinna Doyle in Lewisburg, TN

Devona McDaniel in LaVergne

Erich Menke in Chapel Hill, TN

Jennifer Gist in Lawrenceburg, TN

Karen Berryhill in Columbia, TN

Lauren Snowden in Downtown Nashville

Mary Moran in Murfreesboro

Michele Harris in Clarksville

Murfreesboro

Paul Havlik in Lascassas, TN

Rachel Carson

Stephanie Bates in Murfreesboro

Tanner Clark in Lawrenceburg

Tobi Matthews in Murfreesboro

Tracy Ferris in Murfreesboro

Whitt Price in Adairville, KY

Storm Damage

Diana Quintanilla in Fairview, TN

Erica Harms in Spring Hill, TN

Kristen Woodall in Lawrenceburg, TN