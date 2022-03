NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Snow came down with intensity across various areas in Middle Tennessee on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mt. Juliet snow (Courtesy: Angie Davis)

Snowfall in Kingston Springs (Courtesy: Cami Hanssen)

Hartmann & Aviation Way snowfall (Courtesy: Wilson County EMA)

Cookeville Snow (Courtesy: Martin McDonough)

Snowfall near Dale Hollow Lake (Courtesy: Donna Reeder)

Snowfall in Ashland City (Courtesy: Adam Womack)Courtesy:

Snow in Smyrna (Courtesy: Holly Puryear)

Snowfall at Percy Priest (Courtesy: Steve Ayers)

Snowfall in Humphreys County (Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Snowfall in Humphreys County (Courtesy: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Snowfall in Cane Ridge (Courtesy: Donna Butler Rawson)

Snow in Summertown (Courtesy: Mary Hay)

All Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings have been allowed to expire. However, some areas of Middle Tennessee will see a few lingering flurries through the remainder of the morning.

Sunshine will make an appearance this afternoon but breezy winds from the northwest will leave “feel like” temperatures in the teens.