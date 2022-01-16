NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rainy Saturday night is turning into a snowy morning across Middle Tennessee Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and parts of southern Kentucky. In most of Middle TN, the warning is in place until 6 p.m. Sunday. In east Middle TN and KY, where the snow will last longer, it is in effect until midnight Sunday night.

Churches throughout Middle Tennessee are starting to announce cancelations to Sunday service due to expected winter weather. Find an updated list of churches here.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews worked 16-hour shifts to keep up with roadways overnight Saturday and Sunday morning. While they have worked to prepare the roads, TDOT urges motorists to avoid the roadways during the storm if they can.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.